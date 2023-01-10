If you haven’t heard: Kenny Golladay scored a touchdown the other day.

No, really. He did. It was a pretty nifty catch, too. And it has sparked some dreaming in certain corners of the Giants fanbase. Because you know how this magical season gets even more magical? If the $72 million man puts it all together and becomes a stunning contributor during a postseason run. So, Brian Daboll, is there a chance Golladay has earned more reps headed into Sunday’s wild card round showdown at the Vikings?

“We’ll see,” the head coach said Monday. “We’ll see. “Kenny’s worked hard since he’s been here. … Again, every week’s a different plan, the way we want to do things. I think everything’s on the table.”

That’s going to be a no from me, dog.

Golladay gets credit for making a nice play, albeit with zero stakes. And he deserves even more credit for, by all accounts, being a consummate professional after being exiled to the bench.

Yes, there was that one flare-up earlier in the season. But Golladay never became the disruptive headache many feared. He just quietly collected his paychecks. And he will continue to do so until this season ends and he is almost immediately cut. So let’s not get carried away here. Golladay is not going to carry this team to the promised land. He has not figured it out. He just made one play in a Week 18 game.

