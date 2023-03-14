If the Jets want Aaron Rodgers, they are going to have to bring in some of his buddies. That is just part of the cost of doing business, along with the ayuhuasca and weekly audiences with Pat McAfee. And it is a relatively acceptable one, all things considered.

Some of these courtesy moves would likely happen anyway. Allen Lazard, for example. He’s a solid, reliable veteran receiver; the type of guy any team with playoff aspirations and a young star at the position (Garrett Wilson) would want around. The Jets likely would have been interested in him regardless of Rodgers.

But not every effort to appease Rodgers will fall into this category. No, some of them will be illogical endeavors, ones even the Jets know will end badly. Like eating gas station sushi or trying to sit in the NJ Transit waiting area at Penn Station. Which brings us to Rodgers’ favorite wideout, Randall Cobb.

Some fun with numbers:

Randall Cobb’s 2021-22 stats: 25 games played, 742 snaps, 89 targets, 62 receptions, 792 receiving yards, six touchdowns.

Kenny Golladay’s 2021-22 stats: 26 games played, 927 snaps, 93 targets, 43 receptions, 602 receiving yards, one touchdown.

Golladay will be 29 when Week 1 of the 2023 season kicks off. And he will likely be at home, retired either officially or unofficially. And Cobb will likely be the Jets’ 33-year-old starting slot receiver. But hey, Aaron Rodgers!

