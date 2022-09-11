The Giants will kick off their 2022 season on Sunday against the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

And with the start of the new year comes the start of a new era. And, potentially, the beginning of the end. New head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have been enlisted to pull the Giants out of the smoldering crater former GM Dave Gettleman created when he drove the franchise into the ground. This season will likely be a rough first step. And the top objective is figuring out whether Daniel Jones has any future as the team’s quarterback. The same goes for Saquon Barkley as the team’s top offensive star.

It won’t be an easy matchup out of the chutes, either. Because a weakened defense will need to find a way to stop Derrick Henry and the Titans’ rugged rushing attack.

Here is everything you need to know prior to kickoff:

GIANTS AT TITANS

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET.

TV: FOX.

Radio: WFAN.

Game preview. All eyes will be on the Giants’ offense as this new era begins, but the defense has a tall task ahead of it. Here is a full breakdown of the game.

Staff picks. The Giants are less than a touchdown underdog on the road against the team that had the top seed in the AFC last year. Not sure that checks out entirely. The ESNY staff picks.

