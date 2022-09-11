Brian Daboll is celebrating with his team.

He deserves it.

The rookie Giants head coach, in the season-opener on Sunday against the Titans, played to win. The Giants came within one point of Tennessee thanks to a late Daniel Jones touchdown pass to tight end/fullback Chris Myarick. Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka then elected to go for two and the lead — they were successful. A Jones shovel pass was caught by Saquon Barkley, who broke the plane to give the Giants a 21-20 edge.

Tennessee then retained possession with about a minute remaining and drove down the field, but Randy Bullock eventually missed a game-winning 47-yard attempt. Daboll and Co. escaped Nashville and the Giants are above .500 for the first time since 2016 — yes, you read that right.

Dance away, coach. You deserve it after that gutsy call in your debut. Daboll came through with the type of offensive aggressiveness the Giants could never provide with Jason Garrett calling the plays.

There are still some things to clean up before the Giants take on the Panthers next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The issues in the secondary and on the offensive line headline the list.

But it’s a great day to be a part of that organization, especially considering the low expectations for the Giants entering Sunday. Can the early-season success trickle over to next Sunday’s matchup against Carolina? Can the Giants do the unthinkable and start off 2-0?

