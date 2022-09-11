The Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans didn’t start well. Through one half of football in Nashville, New York found itself in a 13-0 hole. But the second half? That’s been a different story.

A couple of huge plays from Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard have gotten the Giants back in the ballgame with plenty of time left on the clock to battle.

Barkley did his thing after the Titans’ first drive of the third quarter went nowhere and ended with a punt. New York’s running back rattled off this 68-yard run to set up a goal-line touchdown:

And just because we want to watch the touchdown again, here’s how the drive finished:

At this point in the game, Barkley has nine rushes for 113 yards and the above score. That’s his first rushing touchdown since Week 4 of last season and his most rushing yards in a game since Week 15 of 2019.

The Giants missed the extra point — which is a bummer — but they kept the momentum going after forcing Tennessee to punt after just five more plays on offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones led a three-play drive for New York, which was punctuated with his first touchdown pass of the year.

It was this 65-yard strike to Shepard, who took it to the house:

That was Shepard’s first touchdown reception since… Week 1 of last season. So, it’s been a while since these two dudes found themselves in the endzone, and it has to feel good. The Giants will want to see plenty more of this moving forward if they went to leave Tennessee with a win.

