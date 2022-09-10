Saquon Barkley has talked a big game recently.

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo has challenged him to back it up in the most Mad Dog way possible.

“Barkley makes it sound like he’s going to be Frank Gifford,” Russo said during his appearance on Mike Francesa’s BetRivers podcast. “Let me see it.”

Barkley has not lacked confidence this offseason as he prepares for a critical fifth — and potentially final — season with the Giants. He thinks this is going to be his “Eff You” year, and he wants everyone to know. Barkley has said he has his swagger back after several injury-plagued years. He has made it clear he is fed up with his detractors. And he has vowed to have a “kill mindset.”

But Russo is right. Talk is cheap. Barkley has missed 21 games over the last three seasons. He has yet to prove he can stay healthy. And it remains to be seen if he can overcome the Giants’ offensive deficiencies. Even if head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka put him in better positions. Daniel Jones is still the quarterback and the offensive line still has questions. So Barkley can’t talk his way back to prominence. Or to a future in town.

There are certainly scenarios where the Giants re-sign Barkley. But none of them seem particularly likely. His best-case outcome is likely to stay healthy, produce and then get paid with a fresh start somewhere else.

