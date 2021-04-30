The New York Jets missed out on Trevor Lawrence, but they have a treasure chest of picks to use in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Zach Wilson is the presumptive pick for the New York Jets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but things get interesting from there. New York has two first-round picks and five on the first two nights of the draft.

Take a look at the live results for the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1 — No. 2 — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Although the Jets missed out on drafting Trevor Lawrence, Wilson is an excellent consolation prize. The BYU product with the rocket arm should be familiar with New York’s offensive system after playing a variation of it in college. This pick should come as no surprise. It’s time to build around Zach Wilson.

Round 1 — No. 14 — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

The Jets desperately needed to add another plug-and-play guy to the offensive line and Alijah Vera-Tucker is just what the doctor ordered. Despite playing tackle in college, Vera-Tucker projects as a guard in the NFL and he should fit into Mike LaFleur’s scheme like a glove. This is the first step towards building around Zach Wilson.

Round 2 — No. 34 — Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

The theme of building around Wilson continues into the second round. There was reported interest around the league in trading up with the Jets here, but Douglas wasn’t having any of it. Elijah Moore is a first-round talent who fell to day two. He is one of the most talented slot receivers in the draft and he’s the type of receiver who just needs the ball in space.

Round 4 — No. 107 — Michael Carter, RB, UNC

The Jets can’t seem to get enough offense in this draft. Douglas is 4-for-4 on drafting offense with this Michael Carter pick. Carter was the highest-rated running back on the board and he joins a crowded backfield that includes La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman, and Josh Adams. The Tar Heel will come in and compete for snaps immediately.

Remaining Picks:

Round 5 — No. 146 — TBA

Round 5 — No. 154 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 186 — TBA