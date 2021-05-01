Hamsah Nasirildeen fell due to injury concerns, but the New York Jets wouldn’t let him fall past pick No. 186.

The New York Jets started the draft with four offensive players, but they quickly pivoted to defense in the fifth and sixth round. Hamsah Nasirildeen is the second safety and fourth defensive back that the Jets are drafting on Day 3.

Nasirildeen led the Seminoles in tackles in 2018 and 2019, but missed all but two games in 2020 after tearing his ACL. Obviously, the injury issues caused Nasirildeen to fall down draft boards. Regardless, he is fully healthy now and should be ready to compete from day one in Florham Park.

Again, the Jets are signaling a desire to improve their defensive backfield. It’s unclear how the depth chart will shake out, but with a new coaching staff and significant roster turnover, there should be opportunities.

This is a classic case where the Jets are taking one of the best players left on the board. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had a 2nd-3rd round grade for Nasirildeen. They could have gone after a linebacker or an offensive lineman with this pick, but they decided to go with Nasirildeen instead.

Whether or not he plays on defense, special teams, or anywhere in between, Nasirildeen is going to have a chance to prove himself with the Jets.

Much like Sherwood, Nasirildeen is another strong tackler who can flex between playing safety and weakside linebacker. General manager Joe Douglas is attacking the weak areas on defense with his Day 3 picks.