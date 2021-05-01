Pick No. 207, Arkansas defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, is joining a deep and talented New York Jets defensive line.

The New York Jets don’t need any help on the interior of the defensive line, but they are getting someone who could make an impact on that unit in the future. General manager Joe Douglas rounds out an impressive draft class with Arkansas defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall as the 207th pick.

Marshall, 23, recorded 11 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 20 games over the last two seasons. He is an insane athlete who posted elite splits at his position for the 40-yard dash, broad jump, and bench press.

This feels like a pick where the Jets plan on letting Marshall develop at his own pace. Defensive line is the deepest position on the roster with big names like Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Franklin-Myers, Carl Lawson, and Sheldon Rankins.

The Jets could have almost separated this draft into two different drafts. Quarterback Zach Wilson was the obvious pick at No. 2 and Douglas followed that pick up with a guard, wide receiver, and running back.

But after taking running back Michael Carter in the fourth round, Douglas and the Jets went 5-for-5 on defensive players in the fifth and sixth rounds. The plan was clearly to use the premium picks on players who can help with Wilson’s development and save the later picks to help add depth to this defense.

Undrafted free agents are the next item on the docket for this Jets front offense.