The New York Jets are adding a physical defensive back from Auburn, Jamien Sherwood, with their first pick in the fifth round.

The New York Jets finally draft a defensive player in the fifth round after going with offensive players with their first four selections. Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood will be joining a secondary that features Marcus Maye, Ashtyn Davis, and Lamarcus Joyner.

Sherwood compiled 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries during his junior season in Auburn. He can bring some physicality to the secondary.

There was some speculation that the Jets would go with a cornerback rather than a safety, but clearly, Douglas and company see something they like in Sherwood.

They have some versatility in the secondary as well. Davis came into the NFL without a true position during his rookie season, but he can play in the box or over the top as a deep safety. It’s safe to expect the Jets to utilize three-safety sets considering the depth they have at the position.

This is the first rookie defender that head coach Robert Saleh is adding to the roster.

More to come on this developing story.