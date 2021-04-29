It’s officially official. The Jets have drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round.

Zach Wilson is finally a Jet.

On Thursday night, the organization decided to use its prestigious No. 2 overall draft pick on the BYU quarterback, who’s expected to lead an offensive unit that struggled mightily last season.

It’s been clear for quite some time the Jets were going to select Wilson with the second pick and the move was essentially confirmed with the recent trade of Sam Darnold to the Panthers. But now it’s official, and Zach Wilson will enter Florham Park looking to be at the forefront of the next era of superb Jets football.

How will Zach Wilson fit into the roster?

It’s pointless to go back and forth on whether this was the right pick.

The Jets needed a new starting quarterback and it was clear Wilson was the second-best one in this draft class behind Trevor Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The arguing of whether the Jets would take Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance had been over for some time — this selection of Wilson was obvious.

As far as Zach’s roster fit is concerned, he’s seemingly going to be the starting quarterback from day one, which isn’t all too common in this era.

Young quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson didn’t start right away with their respective teams. Neither did Tua Tagovailoa or Daniel Jones of the crosstown-rival Giants.

Asking a rookie quarterback to lead an entire offensive unit right off the bat is a humongous request, but the Jets will have significant confidence in their brand new signal-caller.

This means, however, Wilson will need all the offensive assistance he can get — the free-agent acquisitions of wide receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole thus make sense.

The Jets may further provide Wilson with the help he requires later on in the first round. For right now, they own the No. 23 overall pick and could utilize the resource on a talented wide receiver or running back to assist in the young quarterback’s development.

Or, maybe they use the selection on an offensive lineman to boost the talent level within that position group instead? Maybe they trade up in the first round before doing so?

Regardless, don’t expect Gang Green to be done building the correct supporting cast for the newest Jet.