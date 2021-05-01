The Jets have added a running back to the roster, drafting North Carolina’s Michael Carter in the fourth round.

Joe Douglas keeps adding to the offensive unit.

With the No. 107 pick in the fourth round, the Jets have drafted North Carolina running back Michael Carter. This comes after New York added a quarterback and offensive lineman in the first round and a wideout in the second.

Carter was a stud at UNC, having earned first-team All-ACC and AP third-team All-America honors for the Tar Heels in 2020. He ultimately averaged 8.0 yards per carry this past season and rushed for a total of 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns.

The soon-to-be rookie will join a running back committee that additionally includes free-agent pickup Tevin Coleman and pending second-year man La’Mical Perine. Given the recent decline in the value of the running back position, it’s smart for the Jets to utilize a committee instead of focusing on one individual to be the main guy.

All in all, this is another selection that’s going to assist in Zach Wilson’s development.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is expected to be a talented interior offensive lineman alongside the rising star that is left tackle Mekhi Becton. Elijah Moore should additionally be a highly productive slot receiver and will provide Wilson with another reliable passing-game target.

Now, Michael Carter is expected to complement the other aforementioned running backs and take notable pressure off Wilson in certain situations.

Zach needs to undergo a smooth transition into the pros and he’s not going to do that if he doesn’t possess the right assistance by his side — Joe Douglas is clearly keeping that in mind when making these picks.