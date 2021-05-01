The Jets have added to the defensive backfield in the fifth round. Joe Douglas and co. draft Duke’s Michael Carter.

Another pick; another Michael Carter headed to Florham Park to play for Gang Green.

After the Jets chose North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth round, they officially drafted Duke defensive back Michael Carter at No. 154 overall in the fifth.

Carter was a talented safety for the Blue Devils and earned third-team All-ACC honors this past season.

In 2020, Carter recorded 41 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups through 11 matchups.

The Jets have now focused on the defensive side of the ball with two consecutive draft picks. Earlier on Saturday, they selected dynamic linebacker/safety Jamien Sherwood out of Auburn. This all comes after the Jets honed in on the offensive end with their initial four picks, drafting a quarterback, offensive lineman, wide receiver, and running back.

It’s unclear whether Carter will take on the role of safety, corner, or maybe even slot corner at the professional level. Regardless, head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich should be able to locate the correct spot for the young defensive back.

This is a beneficial pick for the Jets because it further provides Gang Green’s secondary with depth. While the Jets already possess a talented safety in Marcus Maye, depth in the defensive backfield is extremely crucial no matter what team it is. Joe Douglas likely implemented that notion into his decision-making for this move.