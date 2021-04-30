The Jets have added another weapon for quarterback Zach Wilson, drafting Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore in the second round.

Joe Douglas keeps adding to an offensive unit that struggled mightily last season.

With the No. 34 overall pick at the beginning of the second round, the Jets have drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, who the Jets took at No. 2 overall on Thursday night, will have another talented weapon and passing-game target to assist in his crucial development.

Moore is a speedy slot receiver and versatile enough to the point where offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will surely find the correct role for him in 2021 and beyond.

It’s a great pick by the Jets, who needed offensive help after finishing last in both total yards and points and 31st in passing last season.

Some thought Moore could’ve been off the board in the back half of the first round like Giants draftee Kadarius Toney. Nonetheless, he drops to the second round, and the Jets are certainly grateful he fell.

How will Elijah Moore fit into the roster?

The Jets will look to utilize Moore in a number of different scenarios given his speed, athleticism, and sheer versatility. This selection comes with a ton of upside, and the Jets should look to maximize his talent and potential anyway they can.

Moore additionally carries experience working as a return specialist, so the Jets could field him on special teams. Elijah returned 27 punts and 12 kicks during his collegiate career with Mississippi.

Given his on-field traits, Moore will complement free-agent pickup Corey Davis along with veteran Jamison Crowder. A receiving corps that includes Moore, Davis, Crowder, Keelan Cole (who the Jets signed this offseason), and Denzel Mims (who the Jets drafted last year) will be a scary unit to defend.

This is great news for Zach Wilson and his pending development, which the Jets realize is truly important.

The free-agent acquisitions of both Davis and Cole were superb moves but not enough to provide Wilson with the right amount of help to succeed. Work still may need to be done, but the drafting of Moore will help nurture Wilson’s development at the next level.

Some thought the Jets could’ve focused on the defensive side of the ball at No. 34 with the selection of an edge rusher. Nonetheless, adding a receiver is still a beneficial move for their rookie quarterback.