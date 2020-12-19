Coming off a tough loss to the Cardinals, the Giants will look to get back to their winning ways and remain afloat in the NFC East with a big victory over the Browns on Sunday night.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Browns player prop bets and picks.

Due to a hamstring strain that’s plagued him for a few weeks along with a recent ankle sprain suffered against Arizona, Daniel Jones is not expected to start and Colt McCoy should get the nod. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett also won’t be calling the plays due to a positive COVID-19 test. Thus, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will be assuming those duties against his former team.

To make matters even worse, star Giants cornerback James Bradberry won’t be suiting up because of his recent placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 6.5-point home underdogs and +240 on the moneyline while Cleveland is -278. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across multiple legal online sportsbooks make this a very interesting matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite prop bet, which involves Jarvis Landry’s receiving-yard total.

Giants vs. Browns Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jarvis Landry over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Since James Bradberry won’t be suiting up for the game, Browns wideout Jarvis Landry will likely be going up against Isaac Yiadom. And while Yiadom is improving, I don’t believe he’ll match up well with the talented Landry.

This should lead to the veteran receiver easily gaining at least 55 yards on the receiving end.

At the moment, Landry is averaging 56.0 receiving yards per game.

Sterling Shepard under 50.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

With Colt McCoy under center, it’s evident the Giants passing attack won’t be strong whatsoever. McCoy only put up 105 yards in Week 13, and that was against an incredibly weak Seahawks secondary.

Don’t expect the veteran quarterback to experience a huge game on the stat sheet this Sunday, and because of that, Sterling Shepard shouldn’t either and will remain under 50.5 receiving yards on the night.

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+110)

The Giants will be relying on Wayne Gallman a significant amount during this game given their quarterback situation. And if they find themselves down near the goal line (and they should once or twice), Freddie Kitchens will look to his running back to get the job done, just like Jason Garrett has done on numerous occasions in 2020.

Gallman has rushed for six touchdowns in the last seven games.

Giants vs. Browns Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman over 56.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

The Giants are going to need a big game out of Wayne Gallman on Sunday, considering Colt McCoy isn’t really a guy worth relying on to lead an offense. The fourth-year back will earn a significant number of opportunities all throughout the matchup, which was the case in the win over Seattle.

Gallman will most certainly surpass this total just like he did against the Seahawks (135 yards), and the carries will be there for him to do so.

Kareem Hunt under 41.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

This Giants front seven is strong when it comes to containing the run, averaging just 101.5 rushing yards allowed per game (seventh in the NFL). Nick Chubb might be able to undergo a productive game, but given Kareem Hunt is the lesser of the two backs in terms of talent, I think the fourth-year pro will have a tough time gaining significant yardage against a tough Big Blue front.

Hunt has sat under the above total in three of the Browns’ last four games.

Giants vs. Browns Player Props at PointsBet

Darius Slayton under 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Darius Slayton has trouble consistently surpassing the above total with Daniel Jones at quarterback. What makes you think he’ll do it with Colt McCoy under center?

Just like with Sterling Shepard, Slayton’s production will be based on constant success out of McCoy, something that isn’t really bound to occur in this game.

Slayton has sat under 36.5 receiving yards in six different games this year, including a 14-yard performance when McCoy started against Seattle.

Giants vs. Browns Player Props at FOX Bet

Nick Chubb to Score a TD (-115)

The Browns will be finding themselves down near the goal line a few times in this game (not a significant amount, but rather a decent amount). And when they do, head coach Kevin Stefanski will be looking towards his star running back to cross the plane and notch his team points.

For what it’s worth, Chubb has rushed for four touchdowns in the last three games.

