The NBA is back in full swing after last weekend’s All-Star break and bettors can cash in with this BetMGM promo code offer. New users can turn a $5 bet on any game into a guaranteed winner. Let’s dive deeper into this no-brainer bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

BET NOW

Redeem this offer with BetMGM promo code ESNY150 to win a $150 bonus no questions asked. Bettors can sign up with the links on this page, make a cash deposit of $10 or more, and bet $5 on any game. This will trigger a $150 guaranteed bonus.

Although there are tons of options to choose from this weekend, we expect to see a lot of interest in Knicks-Celtics. This is one of the best matchups in any sport on Saturday night. But remember, bettors can win these bonus bets no matter what bet they place with BetMGM Sportsbook. Start with a $5 wager to guarantee a win.

Click here to activate this offer with BetMGM promo code ESNY150 and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Preview, Odds

BetMGM Promo Code ESNY150 New User Offer (US Promotional Offers Not Available In NY) Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On February 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

This will be the fourth of five meetings between the Knicks and Celtics this season. Boston has come out on top in all three games so far. However, the last time they played was in early December. The Knicks are a much different team at this point in the season.

New York will be shorthanded as Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson continue to rehab various injuries. However, Jalen Brunson is the straw that stirs the drink for the Knicks. Will Brunson and his Villanova cohorts be enough to keep pace with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis?

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the best options on the market for NBA fans. There is a wide range of markets available on every matchup, including same game parlays.

BetMGM Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Remember, this new promo is only available for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Follow the simple step-by-step guide below to create an account:

New bettors can activate this offer by clicking here . This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page where you can use BetMGM promo code ESNY150.

. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page where you can use BetMGM promo code ESNY150. Fill out the required prompts with the necessary identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

After creating an account, make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Get the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on Knicks-Celtics or any other game this weekend to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

Other BetMGM Sportsbook Offers This Weekend

BetMGM Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to odds boosts. Players will find opportunities to boost the odds on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and even multi-sport parlays. Keep an eye on the top of the app for ongoing promotions and odds boosts throughout the weekend. New players can hit the ground running with this $150 guaranteed bonus, but that’s just the start. There are some other great offers available this weekend, including a $1k first-bet safety net. You can get the safety net promo details from bet365 and decide whether that promo is also of interest to you this weekend.

Click here and enter BetMGM promo code ESNY150 to unlock this offer and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.