Colt McCoy is reportedly expected to make his second start in three weeks when the New York Giants take on the Browns.

Looks like Daniel Jones will not be good to go this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to make his second start in three weeks. Jones is dealing with a hamstring strain as well as an ankle sprain, the latter of which he suffered against the Cardinals last Sunday.

Giants QB Colt McCoy is on track to start Sunday night vs the Browns, per sources. Daniel Jones is dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries. McCoy, the former Browns QB, is in line to start, with former Browns HC Freddie Kitchens calling the Giants plays vs team that fired him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2020

McCoy started in the Giants’ crucial Week 13 win out in Seattle, throwing for 105 yards and one touchdown. Ironically enough, the Browns selected McCoy in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Even more ironic is the fact that Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will be calling the offensive plays against the team that employed him as head coach in 2019. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and will not be present at the game.

The general vibe for much of the week was that McCoy was going to start, and honestly, it’s the better decision to play him instead of Jones. The second-year quarterback probably shouldn’t have even played in last week’s loss to the Cardinals. He was limited, couldn’t escape the pocket as easily (which led to Arizona’s six sacks of him), and was seemingly uncomfortable due to the pain.

While not as talented as Jones, McCoy provides the Giants with the best chance to win this important Sunday Night Football matchup. Big Blue’s offensive gameplan should be more run-based anyway, given that’s been its strength in recent weeks. Wayne Gallman is coming into his own and providing the Giants with a spark in the absence of Saquon Barkley. Alfred Morris can additionally be reliable when Gallman needs a breather.

Regardless, it looks like this Giants defense will need to step up in a big way just like it did against the Seahawks. That unit is very much in a difficult spot as well though. Star cornerback James Bradberry, who’s been one of the top guys in the league at his position this year, will not play due to his placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Isaac Yiadom, Logan Ryan, and Julian Love will thus need to find success against a Browns passing attack led by quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Jarvis Landry. A productive game is also required from the front seven; that group must overpower Cleveland’s offensive line and contain running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.