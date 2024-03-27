The NBA regular season is coming down to its final turn and a number of key games line the schedule this week. On Wednesday night, James Harden makes his return to the Wells Fargo Center where Sixers fans will surely greet him with a warm welcome.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, NC, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS $150!

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

OK — maybe not. But whether backing the Clippers, Sixers, or any other matchup in the coming days, the ESPN BET promo code ELITE does have a warm welcome, giving new users $150 in bonus bets in 17 different states. Those in North Carolina can use code ELITENC for a special elevated $225 in bonus bets.

Obviously, the NCAA Tournament takes center stage with the Sweet 16 getting underway Thursday, but the NBA offers an immediate way to lock in this bonus beginning tonight. Best of all, any bet on any game — including the start of the MLB season — will unlock sex different $25 bonus bets which can be played on absolutely anything.

ESPN BET NBA promo code ELITE — Get $150 Bonus

Prospective sports bettors who have yet to sign up with ESPN BET have hit a fortunate window. Typically, new users will receive $100 in bonus bets for signing up, but thanks to an exclusive partnership with the app, those who use the promo code ELITE will get an additional $50 in bonus value

Here’s what you need to know to get this offer:

Click this link to begin the registration process. You’ll hit the ESPN BET platform where you can click sign up.

to begin the registration process. You’ll hit the ESPN BET platform where you can click sign up. Provide the required information (name, address, email address, DOB, etc.).

Once your identity has been verified, be sure to type ESPN BET promo code ELITE for a $150 bonus on the NBA and more this week.

ESPN BET States

ESPN BET first launched last November and it most recently continued its expansion in the North Carolina sports betting market. With its latest move, the brand is now available in 18 total states.

Along with NC, the ESPN BET NBA promo can be had in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Louisiana, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan.

Terms and Conditions

As is the case with any promotional items, you should always have a feel for the fine print. If you want to take a deep dive into all the details, by all means. If you’re just looking to get the best ESPN BET NBA promo and dive into the action, here’s some things you absolutely have to know: