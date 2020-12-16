The second-year New York Giants quarterback is dealing with a hamstring strain, and now, a new setback has surfaced.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is now dealing with a second leg injury after suffering a hamstring strain in Week 12, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The hamstring injury caused him to miss the Week 13 win over Seattle, and when Jones returned to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Cardinals, he was seemingly limited.

This new setback is not a re-aggravation of Jones’ current hamstring strain, and per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, is actually an ankle sprain, which he apparently suffered during the second quarter against Arizona.

#Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters that QB Daniel Jones suffered a different injury besides the hamstring and I’m told he sprained his ankle in the second quarter last week. His status is in doubt for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2020

Jones limped off the field late during Sunday’s loss and was replaced by Colt McCoy, who completed two passes for 18 yards in the 26-7 defeat. After the game, some began to question whether starting Jones was a good idea to begin with, considering he seemed off-target and uncomfortable throughout the matchup.

The new injury puts the second-year quarterback’s status for Sunday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns in doubt. Fielding a healthy Jones would be crucial for the Giants given the importance of this final stretch of regular-season games, but as of right now, it wouldn’t be surprising if McCoy notched his second start in three weeks. The veteran backup threw for 105 yards and a touchdown in the win over Seattle.

If Jones isn’t good to go, the Giants should have McCoy along with practice squad quarterback Clayton Thorson active for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. Thorson was one of the Giants’ four practice squad protections this week — the organization could be anticipating the possibility of him being needed.

#NYGiants practice squad protections for Week 15 QB Clayton Thorson

LS Carson Tinker

WR Binjimen Victor

DB Jarren Williams — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 15, 2020