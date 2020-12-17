The New York Giants will reportedly be without star cornerback James Bradberry when they take on the Browns this Sunday.

A massive blow has occurred to the strong New York Giants defense ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants will be placing star cornerback James Bradberry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This means Bradberry will miss the upcoming Week 15 game. It’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll sit out any games thereafter.

The #Giants are placing CB James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. One of the top corners in the league this year will miss Sunday’s game against the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2020

It was announced earlier on Thursday that Jason Garrett had tested positive for COVID-19, but according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bradberry situation doesn’t have to do with the offensive coordinator. Apparently, Bradberry was exposed to an individual outside of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center who’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is unrelated to Jason Garrett’s positive test. Sources say Bradberry is a high-risk close contact because he was exposed to someone away from the #Giants' facility who has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/qPC189lWLx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2020

Bradberry has likely been the Giants’ top defensive player this season after signing a three-year deal to come to East Rutherford in March.

With rookie corner Darnay Holmes’ status for Sunday uncertain (listed as a non-participant on both Wednesday and Thursday’s injury reports), Isaac Yiadom will man one of the outside corner spots (per usual) and the team will possess a multitude of options for the other outside corner role.

The Giants employ a plethora of safties, one of whom — Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney, or Julian Love — could expand their responsibility and play that role or in the slot. Jabrill Peppers is another option, but the Giants are likely better off playing him up towards the line of scrimmage as a strong safety instead of in coverage.