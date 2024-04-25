Get an instant bonus for NBA, NHL and MLB action with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo offer. Then, take advantage of daily bonuses on the app throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo to secure a $50 bonus. Simply sign up through our account and start making your first wagers. If you are outside of CT, MA, NY, PA, or VT, you can claim 10 bet matches for up to $1,000 in bonuses.

It’s set to be another busy weekend in sports. Get started with this bonus on Thursday to make your initial wager on the Cavaliers vs. Magic, Knicks vs. 76ers or Nuggets vs. Lakers. The Knicks are heading to Philadelphia with a 2-0 lead after an incredible finish on Monday night.

Click here to use the best Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo and land a $50 bonus. New players outside of CT, MA, NY, PA, and VT can sign up here for up to $1K in bonuses.

Bet on Knicks-76ers Using the Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer Up to $1K in Bonuses ($50 Bonus in CT, MA, NY, PA, & VT) Bonus Last Verified On April, 2024 Information Confirmed By Elite Sports NY

The NBA has already admitted a missed call in Game 2 that resulted in the Knicks getting the win. But they are still up 2-0 after a massive three from Donte DiVincenzo. Fanatics has props for all of the key players, including Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are 4.5-point favorites at home on Thursday night. I’m taking Philadelphia to come out and get the win, but it could end up being their only win of the series. Track the action on the Fanatics app to live bet as the game unfolds. If the 76ers come out hot and get a big lead, I’ll be betting on the Knicks to cover the live spread.

Fanatics Sportsbook NY Promo: Steps for Signing Up

All new customers in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Vermont can register here to secure an instant $50 bonus. This Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo is a great way to immediately start betting on the NBA Playoffs.

If you are located outside of those states, follow these steps to get 10 bonus bet matches.

Click here to unlock the welcome offer on Fanatics Sportsbook. Register for an account by entering the info needed to confirm your identity and age. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. Place a bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row.

All of these bets will be matched with a bonus, so you can potentially earn up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Use Bonus Bets for Other NHL & MLB Games

Take some of your bonus to bet on the Islanders, Rangers and other NHL teams as they compete for the Stanley Cup. The Rangers are up 2-0 on the Capitals as they head to D.C. for Game 3 on Friday night.

New players who unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook NY promo by clicking here can secure an instant $50 bonus. It is also available in CT, MA, PA and VT. Sign up here if you are outside of those states to get up to $1K in bonus bets.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)