FOX Bet is pulling through with a no-brainer of a deal for a pair upcoming Week 15 NFL games.

New users will receive the opportunity to grab 50-1 odds on the Giants or Eagles scoring at least one point in their respective matchups. This offer is available now, so it can be had any time leading up to kickoff this Sunday.

Take advantage of this offer for the Giants game at FOX Bet NJ here. Get the same offer for the Eagles at FOX Bet PA here.

Grab 50-1 Odds on the Giants or Eagles Scoring 1 Point at FOX Bet

This offer is as simple as it sounds. Just bet $1 on either the Giants or Eagles scoring a point, and if the bet hits, you’ll receive $50 in free bets courtesy of FOX Bet.

The deal is only available for new users, so if you’re already registered at FOX Bet, you cannot reap the benefits of this solid offer.

Qualifying bets must be the first bet after registering and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.

No opt-in is required, and in order to jump on this offer, bettors must at least 21 years of age and located in either New Jersey (Giants) or Pennsylvania (Eagles).

This deal cannot be combined with any other new-user offer that FOX Bet may provide.

How to Grab 50-1 Odds on the Giants or Eagles Scoring 1 Point at FOX Bet

There are a few steps to follow in order to take advantage of this FOX Bet promotional deal.

Register and create a FOX Bet account. It’s extremely simple to do. Get the ball rolling by clicking right here in NJ. Right here in PA. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into a new sportsbook account using any of the available methods. The boosted 50-1 odds offer will appear at the top of the FOX Bet desktop platform or mobile app. Bet $1 on either the Giants or Eagles scoring at least one point in their respective Week 15 games. If the bet hits, players receive $50 in free bets courtesy of FOX Bet within 24 hours after the close of the bet.

No-brainer Odds on Eagles or Giants to Score

Oddsmakers are expecting points in both matchups.

The Giants enter as a 4.5-point underdog to Cleveland, but the total is set at 45.5 points. Meanwhile, the Eagles are a six-point road underdog to the Cardinals with the total set at over-under 47.5.

The Eagles have yet to be shut out this season and are averaging 21.3 points per game. The Cardinals, on the other hand, haven’t shut out any of their opponents and are allowing 23.3 points per game.

While the Giants aren’t fantastic on the scoring front (18.3 points per contest), they’ve still scored in every single game. Their upcoming opponent, the Browns, are allowing 28.3 points per game and haven’t shut out any of the teams they’ve faced– not to mention the Browns are coming off a game in which they allowed 47 points to the Ravens.

Either way, this is a can’t-miss deal.

Grab 50-1 odds on the Giants scoring at FOX Bet NJ here. Get the same deal for the Eagles at FOX Bet PA here.