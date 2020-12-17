Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the New York Giants’ Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Giants have yet another run-in with the lingering coronavirus.

Per a statement released by the organization, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just a few days prior to the team’s crucial matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.

Garrett will work remotely. However, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will take over the offensive playcalling duties against his former team this Sunday. Kitchens, of course, served as the head coach of the Browns last season, finishing 6-10 and in third place in the AFC North division prior to his parting of ways with the organization.

According to the Giants, there doesn’t appear to be any high-risk close contacts, but tracing is still underway. The organization will also meet remotely and not practice on Thursday.

This isn’t the first positive COVID-19 test the Giants have experienced in this pandemic-impacted 2020 season. Left guard Will Hernandez and placekicker Graham Gano additionally tested positive earlier this year. The former missed two games while the latter didn’t miss any due to the fact that he hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Giants’ bye week.

Hernandez has since lost his starting job in favor of rookie guard Shane Lemieux.

Rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith also hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list last month. Each didn’t play in the Week 12 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals.