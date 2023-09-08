Mike Francesa and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo broke bread Thursday without much fanfare.

Francesa called into Russo’s Sirius XM show to kibitz for an hour and to do their NFL over/under picks.

Francesa’s picks:

• Falcons over 8.5 wins

• Texans over 6.5

• Vikings under 9

• Steelers over 9

• Cowboys over 10.5

👉 Bet $50 with PointsBet, get a Giants or Jets jersey!

Russo’s picks:

• Seahawks over 9.5

• Jaguars over 9.5

• Saints over 9.5

• Ravens over 9.5

• Eagles under 11.5

It was great to hear the WFAN legends together, as always. Not to get too dark here, but what we said back around the botched “ESPN First Take” reunion still stands: Francesa is in his late 60s. Russo is headed into his mid-60s. We need to cherish these moments while we can.

Also, it is always hilarious how Doggie goes out of his way to catch up on seemingly everything that has happened in sports since the last time he spoke to the big guy.

Mike, waddaya think about Jokic and the Nuggets?

Oregon to the Big Ten, your thoughts?

You OK with what the Mets did at the deadline?

In keeping with the spirit, our best over/under pick for the fall ahead: Hammer the Commanders over of 6.5 wins. Ron Rivera is the best coach in the NFC East, Sam Howell is intriguing, the good vibes of the post-Dan Snyder era are rolling and the Commanders have had a surprisingly good roster for a while now. Just a hunch.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mike Francesa says local airports make us look like ‘hillbillies’

• Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino duking it out for rights to sad Yankees history

• Who the hell glues their feet to the ground?

• Now Kadarius Toney’s hands have been hacked!

• Do Giants have too many team captains? Do Jets have too few?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.