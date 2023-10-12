The Giants‘ Daniel Jones has a neck injury stemming from last Sunday’s double-digit loss to the Dolphins, the fourth in five games to begin a nightmare season.

He didn’t practice Wednesday (the injury report was a projection) and it isn’t clear if he’ll suit up for Sunday night’s road matchup against the Bills. But WFAN‘s Evan Roberts is taking it a step further, essentially telling everyone to forget just the Buffalo game and prepare for a possible extended absence.

“Here’s a spoiler alert for you, and I’m just predicting … I don’t think we’re gonna see Daniel Jones for a while,” Roberts said on Wednesday’s “Evan and Tiki” show. “Is it crazy to say we don’t even see him again this season? He has a neck injury, and is feeling more soreness today than he did three days ago, and the Giants haven’t told you anything about the neck injury he had two years ago. Yeah, you should have alarm bells going off all over the place right now.”

Jones’ neck injury (while not exactly the same as his previous neck injury according to the quarterback himself) reminds you, myself, and any other individual that follows this team of the 2021 campaign. Jones suffered the injury against the Eagles in Week 12 that year, finished the game, and then we didn’t see him until 2022. He was kept out the next game, then the next, and before you know it, it was the Mike Glennon-Jake Fromm show for six weeks, highlighted by the infamous 3rd-and-9 quarterback sneak from their own goal line.

We’re not saying the Giants are shutting Jones down for the rest of the season, and there’s still even the chance he plays Sunday night. Remember: that year’s longshot playoff chances likely forced the Giants to shut him down. But if the doctors advise Jones to sit out multiple games, who’s to say an injured reserve stint isn’t en route?