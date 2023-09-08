It seems like something ridiculous is happening at the US Open every day.

It’s too hot. The place reeks of weed. Hitler references. Upsets. And now some guy gluing his feet to the ground.

From The Post:

The U.S. Open women’s semifinal between American Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was delayed for nearly 50 minutes due to disruptive protesters — including one who glued his feet to the ground — in the upper decks of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

Gauff, who eventually won in straight sets, was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was interrupted by four fans protesting climate change.

During the stoppage in play, the crowd began chanting, “Kick them out! Kick them out!”

It took roughly seven minutes before several were physically removed, though one male fan refused to leave and held up the proceedings even more as he glued his bare feet to the ground.

Here’s my thing: Like most rational people, I cannot stand the PETA people. But at least they bring their performative protests to suitable places.

I am not condoning throwing paint onto a model wearing a fur coat, but I can follow with the logic. But what the hell does gluing your feet to Arthur Ashe Stadium’s concrete floor have to do with fossil fuels? It is no different than the jackasses who block the road. Or the guy who threw the glitter at Wimbledon. Come on, guys.

