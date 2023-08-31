The cliff notes of the biggest story in New York football at the moment:

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward mixed it up during the preseason game between the locals, as captured by “Hard Knocks.” Big Blue folks got upset about the disrespect one of the greatest players in league history showed to a role player whose claim to fame is once flipping double-birds at a television camera in Week 18 and then getting roasted by Mike Francesa.

Oh Aaron, stop now. pic.twitter.com/NzGYLGjKSz — The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper (@GiantInsider) August 30, 2023

People then got really upset when Ward alleged Wednesday he confronted Rodgers because the future Hall of Famer was laughing about a blindside hit on Giants cornerback Bobby McClain by Jets wideout Randall Cobb (which did result in a penalty).

“That was some sucker s–t that Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers did,” Ward told reporters.

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

And now Rodgers has responded. From NJ.com:

Rodgers was told about Ward’s reaction Thursday. And he made it clear he didn’t like it, or believe that’s how it went down.

“He thought we were laughing at his teammate?” Rodgers said to a small group of reporters after the team’s practice. “Well, that never happened. I think he’s making s–t up.”

Will Ward fire back? Stay tuned!

Seriously though: This story is only tolerable because our baseball teams are horrible and because the NFL has built this unofficial open week into its calendar. In the immortal words of the big guy, HOUK HAIRS. And no, this will not have an impact on the Week 8 cross-parking lot showdown.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mets rip WFAN’s Sal Licata for ‘BS’ Pete Alonso report

• Everything is fine with Yankees’ Everson Pereira

• Bret Boone has some hot takes about Aaron Boone’s Yankees

• Nets’ Ben Simmons says he will ‘dominate people’ this season

• Why Giants will fall back to Earth this season | 2023 predictions

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.