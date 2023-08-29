Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Giants outside linebacker Jihad Ward got into a little on-field spat this past Saturday. In the teams’ preseason matchup at MetLife Stadium, Ward and Rodgers appeared to bump into each other a few seconds after a first-quarter throw, leading to trash talk between the two with a separating official in the middle.

Rodgers teased in the postgame we would hear some of the back-and-forth on Tuesday’s Hard Knocks episode — the clip didn’t disappoint.

.@AaronRodgers12 said there would be some good trash talk in Hard Knocks. He was right. pic.twitter.com/zaCX5fEglf — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 30, 2023

Trash talk happens every play of every game and if we heard what some of these guys say to each other we would be left with our jaws on the floor.

But this is simply hilarious because Ward’s claim that he doesn’t know Rodgers is a lie as big as the five boroughs. It’s obviously an impulse response given Rodgers was the first to say he didn’t know Ward, which is a lot more believable. It’s not like the Giants linebacker has four MVPs and is a future Hall of Famer and infamously spent four days in complete darkness. But it’s still a hilarious claim to make to Rodgers’ face, regardless of its absurd lack of credibility.

Thank god for the Hard Knocks mics.

