The Mets are not amused with Sal Licata.

The WFAN midday host alleged the Amazins “have a toxic clubhouse” a few weeks back, and that “Pete Alonso is part of that.” That claim did not go over well in the clubhouse, according to Fox Sports.

“That’s ridiculous,” Mets bench coach Eric Chavez said. “Whoever said that is dumb. It’s just B.S.”

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

It’s not just Chavez, either. From the report:

“The person who said that, I’ve never seen him,” Alonso [said]. “I don’t even know him. I don’t really put any merit into it because it’s someone I don’t know. If you want to say whatever about my play, that’s fine. But for me, I just want to be the best player and best person I can be every single day. I just want the respect of my peers that I see and work with every day.”

One Mets higher-up said players were notably upset after they heard about the reported comment that Alonso is toxic. Coaches tried to minimize the anger in the clubhouse by reminding players that one man’s opinion doesn’t mean every member of the press believes Alonso is toxic.

(…)

“I think he’s one of the best guys in this clubhouse,” Francisco Lindor said of Alonso.

Who knows if Alonso will stay with the Mets long-term. But it seems pretty clear it will be a financial call, not a cultural one.

What is also clear: WFAN’s new lineup has suffered another black eye. We now have erroneous comments from the midday show and the afternoon show. And, like Tiki Barber’s bogus Robert Saleh talk, this one will linger. Alonso’s “never seen him” line about Licata stings. Because it reinforces there is little reason to take WFAN’s yakkers and their takes seriously. It is not what you want. Back after this.

Add: They’re circling the wagons!

Pete may not be toxic, but he also may not get along with some who can’t be moved that are. Or, Steve Cohen isn’t the owner with endless pockets that was promised. There should be no reason Pete isn’t here long term and hasn’t been shopped if any of this is not the case https://t.co/bL2aG9bW1m — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) August 30, 2023

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.