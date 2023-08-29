Former All-Star Bret Boone was on the “Sports Talk Chicago” podcast. And he had some interesting things to say about the Yankees. And his little brother who manages the team.

Boone pointed out the obvious issues manager Aaron Boone and the Bombers have dealt with during this miserable season — pitching injuries, Giancarlo Stanton being abysmal, et cetera. And then he said this, via The Post:

“When the game starts, and you and your staff do the best job you can, and put out the best team available, in that lineup, put them in the positions to give them the best chance to succeed, and the national anthem’s over — you’re done!”

“You get the lefty up, you get the righty up, and nowadays everything’s run by a computer,” Bret Boone said. “So I tease Aaron a lot about it and say, ‘What are you gonna do?’

“At some point you have to say, ‘This is out of my control. This is all I can do with the personnel on the field.’

“And the personnel of the New York Yankees, if I’m being honest, put out on a daily basis is an inferior product [compared] to the top teams. And that’s just the way it is. Sometimes things don’t work out.”

Boone is not wrong! The Yankees do have inferior personnel. And they have that because general manager Brian Cashman has failed at his job for years now, culminating in this brutal summer. But to hear the manager’s brother say it? Still pretty jarring. And interesting. Is big brother speaking for little brother here?

