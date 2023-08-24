Thank goodness Bruce Beck is OK.

From The Daily News:

NBC lead sports anchor Bruce Beck was accosted and had his wallet taken from him as he walked past the Today Show window at Midtown’s Rockefeller Plaza, police said Thursday.

Beck, 66, had just left the NBC studios near W. 49th St. about 10:30 p.m. when a man ran up and grabbed him, cops said.

The thief cut Beck’s back pocket and took the sportscaster’s wallet, police sources said. The crook was last seen running off with an accomplice. No arrests have been made.

Beck was not hurt.

Cops are investigating the incident as a grand larceny. No weapon was flashed in the incident.

(Not sure how whatever was used to cut Beck’s pocket open does not constitute a weapon.)

Again, we are very glad to hear Beck — a wonderful person and the hardest-working man in New York sports media — is safe. He is the best of us all. And not to get political here, but come on. When you cannot walk near ROCKEFELLER CENTER before 11 p.m. on a weeknight, your city has a crime problem. Full stop. Put it this way: Beck likely got mugged before Mayor Eric Adams arrived at Zero Bond for the night.

What a shame. Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels might need to patrol the damn Christmas tree this winter.

