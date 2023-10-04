WFAN has not exactly showered itself in glory since Craig Carton’s exit necessitated lineup changes. But the ratings are still rolling in.

The big news now that September’s results are in the books: The new afternoon drive team of Tiki Barber, Evan Roberts and Shaun Morash has managed to maintain Carton’s dominant pace against ESPN Radio New York’s Michael Kay, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg. WFAN had a 6.2 share in the all-important men ages 25-54 demographic, according to The Post’s Andrew Marchand, while Kay had a 3.6.

For comparison: Carton and Roberts beat Kay and crew by a 6.8 to 3.5 margin in October 2022.

September is the last month of the summer book, which does not count. So WFAN has not yet won anything and Kay has not yet lost anything. But given the numbers are basically unchanged, it is hard to imagine Kay is about to turn it on and reclaim the market over the next few weeks. And since ESPN is more or less pulling out of the radio war next summer, Kay cannot look to execute a gradual takeover. So this is it.

As for WFAN: They now have some tangible proof Barber, Roberts and Morash can hold the fort down. Which is good news for financially-imperiled parent company Audacy. And makes it unlikely anyone will move to reign in the polarizing approach the program has taken. So get ready for even more of Morash.

The rest of the ratings results were academic. Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti continue to dominate mornings. And Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney are cruising in the midday, despite their own foibles, thanks in large part to ESPN punting on the time slot with national content. Back after this.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.