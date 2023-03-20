Whenever Aaron Rodgers gets to town, he has a good meal waiting for him.

The great Bo Dietl wants to take the expected-to-be Jets quarterback to Rao’s. And he has conveniently let The Post know.

“As long as you ain’t a vegetarian, you come to New York and we are going to break your cherry,” said celebrity private investigator Bo Dietl.

He told The Post he’ll make the quarterback an offer he can’t refuse — dinner at the famously exclusive East Harlem eatery, where Dietl’s had Table No. 1 on Thursday nights since 1977.

(…)

Dietl [said]: “You can’t get f–king Rao’s meatballs in Green Bay.”

Who doesn’t want to have dinner at Rao’s? Half the region dreams of going there, but has to settle for buying the sauce at ShopRite.

We love the hustle from Dietl, one of the most underrated (and hilarious) metropolitan area characters. Nothing will ever beat when he ran for mayor and just demolished Bill deBlasio during the debates. And we are very, very disappointed he was (as far as we know) not the private eye James Dolan hired to stake out the guy from the state liquor board.

Anyway, Rodgers Watch 2023 rolls on. The Packers are still driving a hard bargain by all accounts. And the Jets are holding firm in not meeting the demand. While something has to give eventually, this may take a while. Maybe Curtis Sliwa can offer Rodgers a cat in the meantime to really welcome him to the city.

