Brian Daboll cracked that Daniel Jones was not supposed to throw his back-breaking 97-yard pick-six in the Giants’ disastrous Monday Night Football loss to the Seahawks.

Mike Francesa was not amused with the head coach after Seattle’s 24-3 beatdown, saying his game plan was “a give-up from the start” while hammering him for not doing more to protect Jones against a hellacious pass rush.

“No fooling,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast after the game. “And you were supposed to do something to help the quarterback not get sacked 11 times!”

Francesa continued: “You are supposed to be something of an offensive guru, something of an offensive coach who’s got a feel for the game. And you cannot allow your quarterback to take that kind of punishment and have him get sacked repeatedly through the game in embarrassing fashion on national television. … They have completely retreated back into the hole they came out of with Daboll last year. They’re now back in it.”

Francesa (and the rest of the world) praised Daboll at length for the Giants’ surprise playoff run last season. But the worm has turned in a “shocking” manner, as Daboll now looks like his litany of failed predecessors.

“Everything that he gained last year — and let’s be honest, he was treated like a king in the offseason, and he deserved that — he has given every bit of that back,” Francesa said. “That’s how bad this team has been coached, that’s how bad this team has been led, that’s how bad this team has played in the first four games of the season.

“This team has problem after problem after problem. You can’t tell me, ‘Oh, we had a good week of practice,’ and that your game plan was you had no intention of throwing the ball down the field all night. We had no intention of using (tight end Darren) Waller in any productive manner. We’re going to have every play basically be a dump-off or a Jones run. I mean, the bottom line is, this team has fallen to such a depth this year. They have now dug a hole that it is scary. They have played in primetime twice and been mortified. I mean, the roads to the turnpike and the Lincoln Tunnel were full with 13 minutes left in the game.”

