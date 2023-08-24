At 82-44, the Atlanta Braves currently own the best record in baseball. They’re running away with yet another NL East title and have dismantled the Mets in the process. Heading into Thursday’s action, New York is 24 games behind Atlanta. Buck Showalter’s club is also 3-10 against them in 2023. But for some reason, the Braves still seem obsessed with the Mets in every way possible. And now, Blooper, Atlanta’s mascot, is taking aim at SNY announcer, Gary Cohen.

However, it was definitely Gare who threw the first verbal punch while the Mets dropped two of three at Truist Park this week.

Gary Cohen thought Blooper was dressed as Hannibal Lecter before the producer told him it's a Bane costume. Read a (comic) book, peepaw. pic.twitter.com/Omz4qnOBta — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 23, 2023

Gare asking for the Phillie Phanatic to save them is pretty funny, though. You’d have to imagine Mr. and Mrs. Met are his top two options, and he is strictly talking about visiting team mascots.

As the Braves blew New York out in Wednesday night’s rubber game, Blooper started firing back by walking around with a trash can labeled “Gary Cohen’s Opinion Jar”:

Blooper, the Braves’ mascot, is naked and taking shots at Gary Cohen. pic.twitter.com/SquuFi5fz8 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 24, 2023

He also apparently tried to get a picture with Gare, but it didn’t happen:

pulled up to my biggest hater’s booth just to make sure he was having a bad time. got a little shy and didn’t want to be pictured tho, I wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/J9F7jlRMI6 — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) August 24, 2023

I understand that shots were first fired from the SNY booth. Plus, this is likely being done for the sake of #content but get over it, people. You’ve got the best team in baseball with a young core locked up for the rest of this decade. Enjoy dominating your opposition on most nights and don’t keep letting the Mets live rent-free in your collective minds.

In case you need another example, here’s one:

“Throw it again!!” — @polarpete20 June 6th, 2023. Pete Alonso is currently batting .226 and the @mets are 22 games back of the @braves with a record of 59-67. The Mets are 29-37 since Pete opened his cocky fat mouth. #ThrowItAgain @680TheFan @NjTank99 @Barstool_ATL pic.twitter.com/cjmj24npis — Christopher Rich (@chrisfrich) August 22, 2023

This dude spent a not-insignificant amount of money just to troll Pete Alonso. Even though there’s a good chance the first baseman will literally never see this.

I just don’t get it. It’s not breaking news that New York baseball fans can be a little extra cocky (read: annoying) when their team is good like the Mets were in 2022. But if the roles were reversed — with the Mets owning baseball’s best record and the Braves floundering under .500 after selling at the trade deadline — I wouldn’t be thinking about Atlanta for a second.

But heck, to each their own. I didn’t have a Gary Cohen-Blooper the Mascot beef on my 2023 Mets Bingo Card. I’m going to add it, though.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.