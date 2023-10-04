Taylor Swift has had an audience with the big guy.

WFAN legend Mike Francesa has been to several concerts and once took his daughter backstage to meet Swift, he revealed on his latest BetRivers podcast. And while Francesa is a hard marker, Swift has his vote.

“I like Taylor Swift,” he said. “I even, one time, thanks to the folks at [Madison Square Garden] got to take [Emily, his daughter] in to meet Taylor Swift, who could not have been nicer to every little girl in the place and in the meeting. … I was very impressed by her.”

👉 Claim your bet365 NJ casino bonus code right now

Francesa went on to praise her “insane success” and her documented generosity. His Swift comments were prompted by a listener emailing to whine about her reported relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the supernova of buzz it has created, including her much-ballyhooed trip to MetLife Stadium for Jets-Chiefs last weekend.

“She’s a great performer, a great talent,” Francesa said. “And now, you know, she can date whoever she wants. And now she’s dating a tight end.”

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees fans need to get over the Jordan Montgomery trade

• These 4 bold Mets offseason predictions are all kinda realistic

• Mike Francesa blasts Giants’ Brian Daboll: ‘This team has fallen to such a depth’

• Yankees are trying to find the guys who did this

• Joe Benigno’s unexpected renaissance has been tremendous

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.