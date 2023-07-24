2 rich old guys had bloody fight in Hamptons, Page Six says

Is nothing sacred these days?

From Page Six:

There was “blood and broken glass” at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor when two well-heeled old geezers allegedly got into a brawl.

Eyewitnesses tell Page Six that “two guys in their 60s got into a physical altercation and started punching each other” at the upscale eatery, which is owned by billionaire Ron Perelman and investor Steve Witkoff.

It seems that one of the posh pugilists, at least, could throw a decent jab.

“There was a bloody nose,” our source says, adding that “the wife of one of the guys threw a glass” that broke.

(…)

Another source tells us that “fists were flying and they actually tackled each other to the floor.”

God bless the diners who witnessed this fracas and, once they regained their bearings, immediately thought to reach out to The Post with the hot tip. They are the real heroes.

It was a big weekend for fisticuffs in the tri-state area. This brawl at Le Bilboquet. The massive fight during the Arsenal-Manchester United friendly at MetLife Stadium. And Mike Francesa demolishing the Yankees on Twitter.

MORE ON ESNY:

• NFL’s star RBs held Zoom call to kvetch about their salaries

• Here’s why Mets continue to keep Ronny Mauricio trapped in Triple-A

• Kadarius Toney got hurt 5 minutes into Chiefs training camp

• Are we about to have a real New York sports radio war again?

• No one loves a No. 3 receiver like Giants GM Joe Schoen

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.