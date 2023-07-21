The Giants have done it again. They have signed yet another veteran supporting cast wide receiver you have heard of.

The latest pickup by general manager Joe Schoen: Former Bills slot man and amateur epidemiologist Cole Beasley. NFL Network first reported the signing.

Beasley, 34, has ties to head coach Brian Daboll and Schoen from their shared days with the Bills. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and has had a productive career, although most of his notoriety in recent years has come from his COVID-19 and vaccine skepticism. The Giants kicked the tires on Beasley last season — he played sparingly for the Bills and Buccaneers — but were unable to sign him due to their salary cap constraints.

Anyway, what to make of the signing: Until the contract details emerge, not necessarily much. Beasley joins a crowd of guys who will fight for the last one or two wideout spots on the roster. Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson are going to make the team. Parris Campbell is close to a given. And then it’s going to be a battle royal under them with Beasley, Jameson Crowder, Sterling Shepard and others.

Bottom line: The Giants still do not have a No. 1 wideout. And they had better hope tight end Darren Waller stays healthy and plays at a high level. Because if he does not, it will be hard for quarterback Daniel Jones to take another big leap.

