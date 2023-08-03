Hell hath no fury like a rich kid whose fake ID was rejected at a swanky NYC hotel

This is going to be a wild Netflix documentary.

From The Post:

A rejected underage drinker allegedly launched a bizarre smear campaign against the star-studded Mark hotel in Manhattan — hiring protesters to wave signs accusing the business of supporting pedophiles and “denying the Holocaust,” according to a new lawsuit.

Theodore Weintraub allegedly paid demonstrators to chant with wild signs outside the five-star hotel, on East 77th Street near Fifth Avenue, after he was booted for repeatedly trying to buy drinks with a fake ID, according to a suit filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Protesters’ signs falsely declared, “The Mark Supports [Jeffrey] Epstein,” “The Mark Denies the Holocaust” and “The Mark Spreads Disease,” according to the suit.

Weintraub was also seen sitting in a parked Cadillac and smirking as the “protesters” picketed nearby, workers told Patch.com, which first reported the story.

Weintraub got the heave-ho in the summer of 2021, according to the suit. He then decided to go scorched earth and dial up the Rent-A-Riot when he was denied seating with his dad, apparently a high-powered doctor, for a dinner reservation that fall.

Here is our thing: If you have the means to launch an astroturf smear campaign, you have the means to get yourself a better fake ID. Just take Frank Abagnale out to lunch and ask him what one would emphasize if they “hypothetically” pursued such a project. Work smarter, not harder, you know.

Also: There is a non-zero chance we will eventually find out Teddy Weintraub is actually Nathan Fielder.

