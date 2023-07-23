Poor Kadarius Toney. First he gets hacked and now this.

Andy Reid said Kadarius Toney "tweaked" his knee returning a kick at start of practice. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 23, 2023

A less-than-ideal start to the former Giants wide receiver’s first full season with the Chiefs. Toney was a Super Bowl hero for Kansas City, but he has missed 15 regular season games over his first two seasons due to a litany of maladies. And if detailed practice participation statistics were kept, those would likely be even worse.

In case you missed the “hacking,” a refresher from a few weeks back:

Hopefully the FBI is looking into this. And maybe the CIA and Department of Defense, too. Because it looks like a malevolent force just took breakaway artificial intelligence out for an initial stroll by hacking Kadarius Toney so thoroughly, they even produced voice memos that speak and sound like him, along with that wildly realistic video of his face in the closet.

My apologies….I got hacked — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 11, 2023

The former Giants wide receiver, current Chiefs Super Bowl hero and part-time rapper released this clarification after a wave of profane social media posts toward Giants fans (who, to be fair, should find something better to do than tweet at Toney). And the recent kerfuffles followed Toney’s vow to flip the middle finger to everyone in New York (and presumably New Jersey, where the Giants actually work) while shopping at a boutique jewelry store.

You can find all of the “hacked” postings here. Hopefully the Chiefs took away his phone once he got into the training room. Great move, Dave Gettleman.

