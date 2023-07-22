Step aside, Manningcast. Watching the Yankees with Mike Francesa’s Twitter page pulled up is the ultimate second-screen experience.

The WFAN legend is hammering the Bombers for the umpteenth time this season as they struggle with the Royals on Saturday in the Bronx. Francesa’s missives (from most recent down):

Yanks can’t put back to back hits together.

This might be the worst lineup since the Stump Merrill days. They are embarrassing.

The Yanks are pathetic offensively.

Yanks can’t put away the Royals with (Gerrit) Cole on the mound. Really sad.

(Anthony) Rizzo is so bad it is hard to believe. He has to be dropped in the order.

The Yankees ended up beating the Royals, 5-2. A series win! They opened the three-game set with a 5-4 win Friday, holding off a Kansas City rally to snap a four-game skid. The big guy was not terribly impressed though. Francesa’s Friday tweets:

A win is a win. But let’s just say the Yanks held on for dear life against the now 28-71 Royals. Ugly!!

Why was (Tommy) Kahnle brought into a 5-3 game? He has been awful lately. (Aaron) Boone is completely lost.

(Clarke) Schmidt gives up a three-run jack to a guy who was 1-19 and 7 for his last 44 with no homers. Yankee baseball!

