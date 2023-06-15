New York Magazine did a question-and-answer feature with former mayor and Red Sox fan Bill deBlasio. The infamous 2014 fatal groundhog-dropping incident came up.

Blame the dopes at the Staten Island Zoo that handed the poor animal to him, deBlasio says. From the feature:

On a lighter but more tragic note, do you have any regrets about dropping the groundhog in 2014?

Yeah. 100 percent. I’m like, “Don’t make me hold a f–king groundhog.” I mean, what the hell? Let me tell you exactly what happened.

Please.

I go there and it’s seven in the morning, which means my motor skills are not at their best. I put on these gloves, and they’re like, “Here’s a groundhog,” I’m like, “What the f-ck?” I’m like, “Don’t you have a little more coaching to go with this or whatever?” It was idiocy. Why would you want an elected official to hold a groundhog? I don’t know anything about holding groundhogs. So the whole thing is just insane. There’s an original sin here. Don’t hand someone a groundhog, right?

This is something George Costanza would say. Maybe just hold the groundhog like a baby or a small dog? A groundhog weights under 10 pounds according to the internet. An adult elected official should be able to figure it out.

It remains hilarious this guy thought he could become president.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.