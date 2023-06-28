Get ready for a special Saturday Night Schmooze.

Steve Somers will return to WFAN to celebrate the station’s 36th anniversary on July 1. The Schmoozer will be on from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday into Sunday, according to Barrett Sports Media.

MORE: Ranking the WFAN pantheon as Craig Carton exits

Somers retired from WFAN in 2021 after declining to retake the wheel in his old overnight slot. The veteran voice had been doing nights and bridge shows in recent years — it seemed Somers was either on the air for five hours or five minutes most nights.

It will be interesting to see if this is just a one-off for Somers, or if he starts to pop up here and there. For what it’s worth: Somers called in to Keith McPherson’s night show a few weeks ago. So it could certainly be the latter given it was pretty clear Somers did not want to call it a career when he left.

WFAN is going through another period of upheaval with Craig Carton’s departure and the subsequent lineup rejiggering it has sparked. It is not a bad idea to have a proven commodity on hand. Joe Benigno’s part-time return has worked well; Somers could likely serve in a similar capacity.

Somers’ style is not everyone’s cup of tea. It is a bit out there. But he is still superior to many of the folks WFAN puts on because, to paraphrase the late Don Imus, they are cheaper than paying the union guy to go turn off the transmitter. And there is always a chance Jerry Seinfeld might call in.

