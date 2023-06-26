Like one of his WFAN afternoon drive predecessors, Tiki Barber is aiming to bring you the sports any way that he can.

The former Giants star is scheduled to work a full slate of NFL game broadcasts for CBS this coming season, according to The Post. So he’ll be jetting around the country on the weekend in addition to holding down the fort with new co-host Evan Roberts locally during the week.

This is nothing new for WFAN. Boomer Esiason hosted the morning show for years while also serving as a Monday Night Football radio color analyst for Westwood One. And while those responsibilities often had Esiason working remotely, that presumably will not be the case for Barber. He’ll be able to head out to his game assignment after Friday’s program with ample time to return before Monday’s show begins.

Barber and Roberts will officially launch the “Evan and Tiki” show on July 24. Barber got the call from the midday show after Craig Carton decided to focus solely on his lucrative FS1 morning show. But the promotion was bittersweet for Barber after over a decade with co-host Brandon Tierney (who will remain in middays with new co-host Sal Licata).

“Brandon became a brother over those years,” Barber said on-air recently. “I hate we’re not going to together. But opportunities present themselves and they’re very rarely perfect. Very rarely perfect. And I also know you’ve got to be ready for them and you’ve got to take them. Even if it’s painful sometimes. … I thank you Brandon. I really do. My career would not have had any chance of being real if I had been with somebody who didn’t care and didn’t make me better at what I do.”

