The big guy stayed up to watch the Yankees sleepwalk on the West Coast. And he was not amused.

WFAN legend Mike Francesa torched the Bombers on Twitter just after midnight Wednesday following their 2-1 loss to the Athletics — the worst team in baseball — in Oakland.

“Yanks not only lose to A’s but manage just one run. Completely embarrassing!!!” he tweeted.

Francesa then took aim at two struggling Yankees — outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Josh Donaldson.

“Stanton’s numbers have reached the ridiculous stage,” Francesa said after Stanton went 0-for-4 and saw his batting average drop to .184. He then called out manager Aaron Boone for his umpteenth claim of faith in Donaldson.

“‘Donaldson is loaded with confidence.’ Really,” Francesa said. “He is hitting .114 in his last 15 games.”

Donaldson has become Public Enemy No. 1 among Yankees fans recently. And he has been crushed by Francesa several times.

“They can keep telling me that their plan, as [general manager Brian Cashman] gave you the other day, ‘I’ve got to get Donaldson on a full path,’ is he kidding?” Francesa roared on his BetRivers podcast last week.

“When does he decide that he’s going to pull the plug on Donaldson, when he gets under .100? The guy is hitting .130. He is an automatic out. That is the biggest farce in the world. He’s trying to justify his trade. And then he tells you, ‘I’ve got to get him steady work.’ Steady work? I mean, Cash continues to sell you some real nonsense with this team. … Brian has got to stop playing his shell game with guys like Donaldson.

“The idea you are going to force-feed Donaldson until he starts hitting? He’s 2-for-his-last-21. He’s 6-for-his-last-45. Are we kidding, or what? He is shot. If somebody would take him, they’d throw a party. And they’re going to force-feed him and put him on a track where he plays every day to get him started? We saw a glimpse in spring training when he’s hitting against guys who aren’t even in the major leagues? That’s what you’re going to sell? I mean come on. Talk about compounding your mistakes.”

