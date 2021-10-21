New York sports radio host Steve Somers will be leaving WFAN “sometime this fall” after 34 years with the station.

Another retirement is set to occur at WFAN Sports Radio in New York.

In the wee hours Thursday morning, Steve Somers announced that his pending departure from WFAN is arriving “more sooner than later.” This comes after the retirements of Mike Francesa and Joe Benigno, two longtime legendary WFAN hosts, occurred last year.

Somers, widely known as “The Schmoozer,” has been with the station since it first signed on in 1987.

“Yes, sadly it is true,” Audacy senior vice president Chris Oliviero said to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “Steve will be wrapping up his full-time run at WFAN sometime this fall. He is without a doubt one of the most important building blocks in the history of WFAN. Steve and The FAN became stars together in this town. The voice, the wit, the humor, the catchphrases are all iconic. Now we have to convince him to give us all, especially the listeners, a chance to celebrate him because he is worthy of the accolades.”

Audacy is the mobile app and online platform in which WFAN (among other terrestrial radio stations) can be listened to.

Marchand additionally reports Somers doesn’t want a prolonged goodbye, although he certainly deserves one.

“One thing I don’t want to do is have a farewell tour,” Somers said Thursday. “Francesa had that, and Joe Benigno had that, and I don’t want to go through all of the glad-handing, the hugging and the kisses and all that stuff. That would embarrass me.”

It’s unclear who will replace Somers during his primary late-night shift, which normally runs from either 11:00 p.m. or midnight ET until 2:00 a.m. Danielle McCartan, Sal Licata, and Lori Rubinson are potential options.

Vice president of programming Spike Eskin and his crew have some decisions to make.

