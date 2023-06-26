The Jets have made it clear they do not want to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series this summer.

The NFL likely does not care.

Per a league source, the Jets are bracing for the preseason Hard Knocks assignment, despite making known publicly (and privately) their lack of interest in serving as the focal point of this year’s show.

The Jets are one of four teams — the Bears, Commanders and Saints are the others — the league can force to do the show based on pre-established selection criteria. If a team has an incumbent head coach, has not made the playoffs in two years and has not been featured by HBO in the last decade, its hand can be forced. The Bears and Saints have also told the NFL they do not want in, according to PFT. The Commanders will not object if selected, but the NFL is reportedly wary of giving them the nod before Daniel Snyder is safely out of the owners club.

The NFL “typically does not make a team submit to Hard Knocks when it doesn’t want to,” according to PFT. But the NFL typically does not have a polarizing living legend (Aaron Rodgers) get traded to a big-market team that appears ready to contend for the Super Bowl. So them’s the breaks for Gang Green.

The Jets turned in one of the greatest “Hard Knocks” seasons ever in 2010. But Rex Ryan is not walking back through that door. Our guess: The NFL forces the Jets to do it and it ends up being a lackluster season. Partly because the Jets won’t play ball as much, partly because the hype feels unlikely to come to fruition. The Commanders would be a much better choice, Snyder issues aside.

