Tiki Barber has been called up to the biggest sports talk radio platform in America. But that does not mean it is all roses.

The former Giants running back and new WFAN afternoon drive voice conceded his promotion comes with a downside: The end of his partnership with Brandon Tierney, which is over a decade old.

“It is bittersweet for me because Brandon became a brother over those years,” Barber said on-air Tuesday. “I hate we’re not going to together. But opportunities present themselves and they’re very rarely perfect. Very rarely perfect. And I also know you’ve got to be ready for them and you’ve got to take them. Even if it’s painful sometimes.”

Barber started his radio career with Tierney in 2012 with CBS Sports Radio. They then moved to WFAN to host the local midday show in 2022. Barber will replace the departing Craig Carton in afternoons and team with Evan Roberts. Tierney will remain in midday and join forces with overnight host Sal Licata, who replaces Barber.

The other WFAN roster moves: Chris McMonigle will be the new overnight host and Shaun Morash will be involved with the new-look afternoon show.

“I thank you Brandon. I really do,” Barber said. “My career would not have had any chance of being real if I had been with somebody who didn’t care and didn’t make me better at what I do.”

