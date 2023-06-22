Mike Francesa is not done teeing off on struggling Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson. And now general manager Brian Cashman has entered his crosshairs for continuing to employ him.

“They can keep telling me that their plan, as Cash gave you the other day, ‘I’ve got to get Donaldson on a full path,’ is he kidding?” the WFAN legend roared on his BetRivers podcast.

“When does he decide that he’s going to pull the plug on Donaldson, when he gets under .100? The guy is hitting .130. He is an automatic out. That is the biggest farce in the world. He’s trying to justify his trade. And then he tells you, ‘I’ve got to get him steady work.’ Steady work? I mean, Cash continues to sell you some real nonsense with this team. … Brian has got to stop playing his shell game with guys like Donaldson.”

MORE: Hal Steinbrenner is as hopeless as his Yankees are

Donaldson, 37, has been a flop in pinstripes since being traded in from the Twins last year. He batted .222 in 2022 (.077 in the postseason) and was involved in a controversial on-field incident with the White Sox’s Tim Anderson that led to a one-game suspension amid allegations of racist behavior. His 2023 has been marred by injuries and even worse production.

The Yankees will be able to dump Donaldson this offseason with a $6 million buyout. But Francesa — and many others — would like to see them eat the remainder of his $21 million salary this season yesterday.

“The idea you are going to force-feed Donaldson until he starts hitting? He’s 2-for-his-last-21. He’s 6-for-his-last-45,” Francesa said. “Are we kidding, or what? He is shot. If somebody would take him, they’d throw a party. And they’re going to force-feed him and put him on a track where he plays every day to get him started? We saw a glimpse in spring training when he’s hitting against guys who aren’t even in the major leagues? That’s what you’re going to sell? I mean come on. Talk about compounding your mistakes.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.