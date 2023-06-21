Mike Francesa is well aware of what is going on at WFAN. But he does not have much to say about it — at least publicly.

“I wish them luck. That’s it,” he said on his BetRivers podcast. “I will always be part of ‘FAN. ‘FAN was my home for 35 years. I have a great history there. I have wonderful memories about the place. I accomplished more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

WFAN is about to launch its third new afternoon drive program following Francesa’s second on-air retirement in 2019. Craig Carton — a longtime Francesa antagonist — is exiting to focus on his FS1 morning show. Former Giants star Tiki Barber has been promoted from the midday show to join Evan Roberts in afternoons, with overnight host Sal Licata replacing him in middays with Brandon Tierney. And Chris McMonigle will be the new overnight host.

MORE: Francesa hammers Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, outfield fill-ins

Francesa has refrained from speaking in depth about WFAN since leaving the company in 2020 following a short stint creating mostly digital content. And he will continue to do so, he said.

“Nothing good comes of me, in any way … because if I say something good, people say, ‘Oh, he’s just saying that,’” Francesa said. “And if I say something bad, it gets huge headlines. So there’s no reason for me to say anything. As I always do, I pass when it comes to ‘FAN. I wish them well.”

MORE ON ESNY:

• Jets willing to sign Matt Araiza ‘if they need to’

• Giants’ Saquon Barkley did not answer the only question that matters

• Bill deBlasio blames zoo for the dead groundhog

• Connecticut governor says he’s lined up money to bring Hartford Whalers back

• Top Yankees pitching prospect on 21-inning scoreless streak in Single-A

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.